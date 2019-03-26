Senate Presidency: Lawan’s Adoption by APC Unconstitutional, Says Ndume

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), has described as unconstitutional the adoption of the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.

Ndume told newsmen on Tuesday morning that the APC leadership had on Monday night at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock informed Senators-elect that Lawan was the next Senate President.

Expressing shock over the party’s decision without recourse to the Senators-elect, Ndume, a ranking Senator and former Senate Leader, said the party leadership’s move to impose Lawan was contrary to Section 50 (1) (A) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which gave the Senators-elect the right to elect their leaders on the day of inauguration.

Details later…