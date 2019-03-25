Zamfara APC Primaries: Appeal Court Has Vindicated Me, Says Marafa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly , Senator Kabiru Marafa (APC Zamfara Central), on Monday said he had been vindicated by the judgement of the Court of Appeal setting aside the ruling of Zamfara state High court on the APC primaries in the state.

Marafa, who is Chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) , in a reaction hailed the judgement of the Sokoto division of the Appeal Court which set aside the ruling of the high court on the party’s primaries in the state.

Marafa, a former governorship aspirant in the state, said the judgement had shown that truth will always prevail over falsehood.

Hailing the Appeal Court judges for standing by the truth, the Senator said: “I have always believed that the Zamfara State High Court ruling was nothing but a black market judgement that can never stand legal scrutiny.

” The Appeal Court judgement has rekindled the fact the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. We are all living witnesses to the fact that the APC in Zamfara was unable to conduct primaries and couldn’t reach consensus due to the attitude of Governor Abdulaziz Yari, but the Zamfara state High Court judge ruled against the truth. The Appeal Court has today done justice by throwing the judgment of the Zamfara High Court to the trash bin, where it rightly belongs.”

The ranking lawmaker, while commending the million of his supporters for their support, cooperation and patience, urged them to discountenance the press release from the Zamfara Government House, claiming that today’s judgement has no effect on their election.

” The statement by the Zamfara Government House on the Appeal Court judgement is the last kick of dying pigs, not even horses. You cant build on nothing, APC didn’t conduct primaries, they don’t therefore have candidates in the just concluded elections,” he further said.