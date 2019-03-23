Large Turnout of Voters in Tudun Wada as Plateau Elects Governor

Tudun Wada polling unit 027, in Jos North Local Government of Plateau, has witnessed a large turnout of voters in the on-going rerun election to determine the state’s governor.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the polling point, reports that accreditation and voting started early, while the officials arrived the area before 7 a.m.

NAN also observed that the voters were orderly and peaceful.

According to the presiding officer, Ima-obong Ernest, the polling unit has a voting strength of 1,297 voters.

Some of the local observers, who spoke to NAN, said that the turnout was encouraging and commendable.

“We actually thought that people will not come out en masse, but here we are with a huge crowd of people anxious to vote,” an observer told NAN.

A voter, Mike Ekong, told NAN that the security arrangement was stringent and intense to avoid any form of distraction. (NAN)