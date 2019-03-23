Fox’s Most Famous TV Series to Land on StarTimes Online Video Platform

Fox’s most famous TV series, like The Walking Dead and Empire, are to land on StarTimes online video streaming platform, StarTimes ON, in March. A source from StarTimes said that almost all Fox’s famous TV series would successively be available on StarTimes ON from yesterday, 22nd March. According to the source, a Fox+ Series zone would particularly be created.

Besides The Walking Dead and Empire, 24, X-files, Outcast, Bones, American Dad, Modern Family, Ghosted, Chance, Star and Family Guy will be first served in March to users of StarTimes ON.

More TV series, including Legion, Prison Break, Homeland, Atlanta, American Horror Story, Wayward Pines, Da Vinci’s Demons, Futurama, The Americans, Sleepy Hollow, Bob’s Burger, Scream Queens, Rosewood, Baskets, 24 Legacy, Son of Zorn and The Gifted will join StarTimes ON later, in April, May and June.

“We are very happy to bring Fox+ Series to our users and I’m sure that fans of American television series will fully enjoy themselves with StarTimes ON,” said Ariel Wang, StarTimes ON Operation Director.

She said that StarTimes ON would continue to introduce excellent international and African local contents to the online video streaming platform with saying: “No doubt, people can expect more!”