Police Nabs 10 Suspects for Electoral Offences in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than ten have been apprehended by the Katsina State Police Command for allegedly committing different electoral offences during the last presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The command, also, disclosed that ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yazid Abdullahi, who was recently abducted during the election has escaped from the den of his abductors.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sanusi Buba made the disclosure a session with journalists yesterday, said the command has made adequate security arraignment for the election to avoid reoccurrence of the incidence.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state for criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembling and in possession of illegal arms in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

The police chief said, “Items recovered from the suspects include knives and arms. The suspects have since been charged to Magistrate court II for further investigation and prosecution in line with 2010 Electoral Act as amended.”

However, Buba explained that Abdullahi, who was kidnapped during the last election, escaped from the kidnappers and a suspect arrested in connection with the abduction is under investigation and would be charged to court soon”.

THISDAY gathered that Abdullahi was kidnapped at Runka B, Garin Magaji polling unit, 011, in Safana Local Government area of the state during the election duty.

The police boss, however, said the command has concluded arrangements to deploy its men and officers to provide adequate security for the electorates and INEC staff, warning politicians “to desist from acts capable of causing chaos during and after the polls.

“Therefore, we barred politicians from going to voting centres with their security details and orderlies on election day,” the police chief explained.