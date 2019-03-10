Oyo APC Petitions INEC, Wants Governor-elect Arrested

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As the final collation of results across the local governments was ongoing, the Oyo state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, submitted a petition against the governor-elect and Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party in the petition accused Makinde of what it described as “breach of electoral laws”, and called for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

The petition addressed to the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, and entitled “Petition Against Engr. Seyi Makinde on Electoral offences committed in breach of electoral laws “, was submitted to the Agodi office of the commission Sunday.

But, the PDP waved off the matter, saying the 45 seconds video had never led to any form of violence as been claimed by the ruling party.

In the petition, Makinde was accused of releasing a video in the early hours of Sunday where he “pointedly proclaimed himself winner of the governorship election in Oyo state when INEC, the authorised umpire had not concluded same nor declared any such results.”

The petition signed by the APC state secretary, Mr Mojeed Olaoya, said Makinde by the action clearly incited the citizenry against a credible outcome of the elections.

The petition reads in part, “We wish to bring to your attention the release of a video by the PDP Gubernatorial candidate in Oyo state, Engr Seyi Makinde in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

“In the video, Engineer Seyi Makinde proclaimed himself winner of the governorship elections in Oyo State when INEC, the authorised umpire has not concluded same nor declared any such results.

“In the said video broadcast to the citizenry of Oyo state and the whole world, Mr Makinde proclaimed and declared himself as the winner of the yet to be concluded elections, thus already inciting the populace against the popular will of the people, as may be eventually declared by INEC when the final results are released.

“This is a most unconscionable act and an attempt to blackmail INEC and lawful authorities against the popular will that may be expressed in the final INEC results. Mr Makinde by his illegal broadcast has by this proclamation rendered himself liable to being prosecuted by your office for this electoral offence tantamount to a flagrant abuse of the electoral laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and INEC guidelines for elections and possibly for treason against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“By the unconscionable broadcast by Mr Seyi Makinde, he is clearly inciting the citizenry against an eventual credible outcome of the elections who may be contrary to his selfishly proclaimed victory, when he lacks the lawful authority and vires to do so.

“We are by this petition formally demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Seyi Makinde for this grave offence. We trust you will act urgently and timeously to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state.”

However when contacted, the Director General, Omi Tuntun Campaign Organisation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said Makinde only did what any peace loving, law abiding candidate would do to ward off violence in his domain, challenging the APC to look for another allegation.

Oyelade said, “In the first place there was no breakdown of law and order traceable to the 45 seconds video by our candidate. Our candidate did what any peace loving, law abiding candidate will do to ward off violence from his domain. The governor elect said that his people have spoken and that their voices have been heard loud and clear. What is offensive in that. Let them look for another allegation.”