The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has won the governorship election and has been declared the governor-elect of the state.

Abdulrazaq who was declared winner of the election on Sunday by the INEC state returning officer, won in all the 16 local government areas of the state, polling 331,546 to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Razaq Atunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 114,754.

Details shortly..