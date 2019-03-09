Sanwo-Olu Wins Polling Unit

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won his polling unit in the Lagos State governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu emerged victorious at the election monitored at the Femi Okunnu Polling Unit 019, Ward 9, Lateef Jakande, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, Miss Nora Akupo, Sanwo-Olu got 124 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 26 votes.

Among other candidates who participated in the election, the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) got two votes and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) got one vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that total number of accredited voters were 157, while four votes were voided. (NAN)