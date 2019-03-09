PDP Defeats APC at Deputy Gov’s Polling Unit in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has defeated the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Magwan polling unit where the deputy governor cast his vote.

PDP defeated APC with 210 to 197 votes in the three polling units located at the Magwan polling station.

The deputy governor’s polling unit result with code 056 recorded 76 to 73 in favour of PDP.

The breakdown of the votes cast were 76 to 73, 63 to 48 and 71 to 76 for PDP and APC respectively.

Also, the APC senator-elect to represent Kano Central Senatorial District, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, during the February 23 general election, has lost to the PDP at his Giginyu ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

In the governorship election, his party, APC, got 91 votes, PDP got 143 and PRP got 13 at PU 022.

Similarly, in the state House of Assembly election, APC got 97, PDP got 126, while PRP got 15.