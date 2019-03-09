King Long Buses Return Delights Marketers, Customers  

The re-launch of King Long buses into the Nigerian market by CFAO has been lauded by customers who have been using the buses and dealers who were at the re-launch event in Lagos recently.

A satisfied end user of the King Long buses, Mrs. Erinma Kanno, who is the proprietor of Troika Schools, Lekki, Lagos, noted that the quality of the bus is top class in all ramifications.

According to her, the buses which she has been using for some years now for school runs, are “fuel efficient, rugged, easy to maintain and importantly, affordable”.

She explained that before settling for King Long buses, she used tokunbo (second hand) buses of other brands, but got her hands burnt because of too frequent down time. When she turned to another popular brand, she added, the price was too expensive.

The challenge of transporting her school students from their homes to school and back was tackled when through a driver, she discovered the King Long brand. Some of the buses on her fleet, she revealed, have run over 200,000 kilometers and are still offering service.

Also, a CFAO dealer, Mr. Adeleke Samuel, stated that he has been doing business with CFAO for over 10 years, and from his experience selling the King Long buses, there is always demand for the buses because it gives value for money.

The General Manager of CFAO Equipment, a division of the multinational company saddled with the responsibility of distributing the King Long brand in Nigeria, Mr. Laurent Friedrich, stated that his company known for distributing only quality products, settled for King Long because of its salient features.

Mr. Friederich said the bus can be used for a wide variety of purposes such as city and inter-city transportation, school bus, Church/Mosque bus, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and cargo distribution bus, ambulance etc. He added that there are plans to study local assembly of the buses in the nearest future.

The Kingwin-15 Seater bus which is ideal for modern day passenger transportation, comes with a 2.237 litre engine on a long wheel base, 5-speed transmission and safety features such as Anti-Locking Braking System, stop lamp, seat belts on all seats, and appropriate braking system.

The functional equipment of the bus include front fog lamp, rear view mirror, rear stepped bumper, speed limit device, among others. It also comes with a petrol engine, CD+MP3 player, front and rear air conditioning system among others.

The Kingwin Cargovan also comes on a long wheel base with a high mount stop lamp, tyre size of 195/70/R15, 2.237 litre engine, and other standard features applicable to the 15 seater bus. It also comes with a generous 7.6 cubic meter space. With the relaunch, the King Long buses are now available for purchase in all CFAO Motors outlets nationwide. Warranty is two years or 60,000 kilometers.