By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won his polling unit 024 in

Runka/MarnonaAnguwan Sarki, Kaduna North Local Government Area.

He polled 367 votes, while Isa Ashiru, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 59 votes.

The result was announced by the INEC Presiding Officer Abdullahi Hamza Sadiq.