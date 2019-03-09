INEC Dispatches Voting Materials to Six FCT Area Councils

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dispatched all the necessary voting materials central to the success of the FCT Area Councils election to the concerned six area councils.

THISDAY gathered last night that the materials which arrived Abuja on Thursday, had been dispatched to the six councils.

FCT INEC head office sources, disclosed that the materials would be shared at the 62 wards of the affected councils for onward distribution to the 871 polling units and Voting Point Settlements on the election day.

About 1, 344, 856 FCT registered voters would exercise their constitutional rights by voting for candidates of their choice for the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The six Area Councils are Bwari, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji.

A total of 105 candidates cutting across the political parties are vying for the six chairmanship positions, while 701 candidates are bidding to occupy the 62 councillorship slots.

Also 40 of those candidates in the chairmanship race are women while 88 are seeking to be elected councilors.