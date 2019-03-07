INEC Distributes Materials to LGs in Ekiti as REC Insists on Staff Neutrality

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Indepedent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has distributed sensitive materials to the 16 local government areas of the state for the smooth conduct of the House of Assembly election scheduled for Saturday.

The distribution, according to the Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Muslim Omoleke, was done in the presence of security agencies and parties’ representatives.

The governorship election was held in the state on July 14, 2018, which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi, leaving the state with only Assembly election as the next gubernatorial poll will hold in 2022.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, Omoleke assured the people that the commission won’t disappoint Ekiti voters with the conduct of the election.

He advised all the regular and ad hoc staff to shed the toga of politics, by displaying patriotism through neutrality and shunning of corrupt tendencies that could mar the poll.

“The sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been distributed to all the council areas under heavy security cover.

“We are not taking anything for granted. We tracked all the vehicles to ensure that those materials were not diverted.

“We did not only distribute the materials, but we partnered the security agencies to ensure that they are on ground in all the LGs to protect them till Saturday.

“Early on Saturday, the materials will be distributed to the wards for onward distribution to the units.

“Our projection is that the elections must start at 8am simultaneously in all the 2,195 polling units on Saturday.

“So, the materials, including the reconfigured smart card readers, ballot boxes and papers are in safe custody and under heavy police protection,” he said.

Omoleke charged the security agencies and the electorate to be civil and comport themselves well for the success of the election.

“We did not disappoint during the presidential and National Assembly elections and we promise that we will do better in this assembly election,” he said.