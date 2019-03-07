Ignore Rumoured Threats to Lives in Ogun Governorship Election, Osinbajo Reassures

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has dismissed the rumour of premeditated attacks to be carried out by the power-that-be at the state during the coming governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in Ogun State.

While addressing traders and mammoth crowd yesterday at Kuto, Itoku, Lafenwa and Panseke markets in Abeokuta, the state capital, respectively, during a mega APC rally, Osinbajo said that security reports reaching the presidency indicated that some people in a position of higher authority in the state have been threatening fire and brimstones to unless mayhem thereby, discouraging the electorates from coming out in the coming Saturday, March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

He urged the people of the state to discountenance such threat, stressing that it is only the federal government that is saddled with the exclusive preserve in the provisions of security for the protection of lives and property.

According to Osinbajo, “we will do all humanly possible within the ambit of the law to provide adequate security for all and sundry on and after the coming governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in the state.

“So, don’t panic as we are up to the task ahead.

“The coming governorship election in Ogun State is very crucial and we should all come out and vote.

“And you are to cast your votes for Prince Dapo Abiodun as the Ogun State governor. Also, vote for all House of Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

“By and large, ensure your votes are counted in your presence before you leave the polling booths.

“Don’t let us turn our back at the APC, because it is the only party that can take us to the next level. And we should not cast our votes for any other party than the APC”, Osinbajo advised.

Also, former governor of the state and a national leader of the party, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, enjoined the people of the state to cast their votes for Abiodun as the next governor of the state.

He said the Vice-President who was a representative of the President for the mega rally had brought good tidings for the people of the state and also to express appreciation for the electoral victory of the President Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo joint ticket in the Saturday, February 23, 2019 polls.

In the same vein, the Governorship Candidate of the APC, Abiodun who was flanked by his running mate, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Lagos West Senator, Solomon Adeola and a host of other chieftains of the party, courted the people of the state to come out en-masse on Saturday and cast their votes for him as the governor of the state and the party’s House of Assembly candidates.

“We won’t promise what we would not do. But with your support during the polls, victory is sure for us in the APC.

“Come out and cast your votes for the APC. Your votes are to make Ogun state greater”, said Abiodun