Enugu Guber: 70 Political Parties adopt Ugwuanyi as Sole Candidate

70 political parties in Enugu State, under the auspices of Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), have unanimously adopted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as their consensus candidate for the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The leaders of the political parties, who conveyed their decision to Gov. Ugwuanyi, when they paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, stated that “our mission here tonight is to reaffirm our total, unalloyed, unequivocal and unconditional support for your re-election as governor come March 9, 2019, which is barely 5 days away”.

The group’s coordinator, Barr. John Nwobodo, recalled that the body had in March 2018, “then consisting of 34 of the existing 40 registered political parties endorsed you for a second term in office”, disclosing that “today, the number of political parties that have joined in the crusade has increased to 70”.

The representatives of the parties, who expressed delight that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s ideology and programmes were “in tune and in line with theirs”, told the governor that “you now not only fly the flag of the PDP but you also fly the flags of the other political parties”.

They added that “the various political parties at party level voted unanimously for your adoption”, saying: “With this development, the individual political parties have collapsed their campaign structures to team up with you as their sole candidate”.

Describing the March 9 governorship election in Enugu State as “a referendum” on the governor’s achievements, the coalition declared that “we will speak again with our PVCs and ballot papers as we did in 2015”, revealing that they have directed their members and followers across the state “to cast their votes for you”.

Appreciating Ugwuanyi for always offering them a hand of fellowship, the group stated that “we are very happy with your good works and uncommon style of leadership”.

According to them, “Your Excellency, in an occasion like this, we cannot fail to acknowledge your giant imprints in the administration of Enugu State. You have touched lives more than all the previous governments put together.

“From building durable roads to providing affordable housing and qualitative healthcare, Your Excellency, you have created amazing opportunities for our young ones, providing them with employment in education, health, judiciary, agriculture and in other critical sectors.

“You have provided interventions in small businesses and seed capital for young entrepreneurs. Your achievements have placed you as the darling of Nigerians giving rise to your many awards from the media, the Church, the civil society, including the political parties that recently recognized you as the Commander of Good Governance and Democracy Dividends in Enugu State”.

While presenting the adoption roll to Gov. Ugwuanyi, the chairmen of the parties wished him “successful campaigns in the remaining days and landslide victory at the polls on Saturday”.