Ekweremadu, Nwobodo, Onuaguluchi, Others Back Ugwuanyi’s Reelection Bid

*Laud governor for uniting Enugu people

Prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, on Wednesday unanimously applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace, tranquility and good governance,

in a manner that had never been experienced before in the history of the state.

The PDP chieftains, namely the Deputy President of the Senate and Senator-elect for Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, Senator Fidelis Okoro, Senator Hyde Onuaguluchi, and Ambassador Justina Eze, discribed Gov. Ugwuanyi as a man of history, expressing delight that he has united everybody in the state irrespective of political leaning.

The leaders made the commendation at the country home of Gov. Ugwuanyi, during the grand finale of the door-to-door campaign of the PDP held at Udenu Local Government Area headquarters, ahead of the March 9 governorship and state assembly elections.

They told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the culture of peace and good governance he had entrenched in Enugu State was unprecedented and will earn him a landslide victory at the polls, urging people of the state to come out en masse and vote massively for him on Saturday.

In his speech, Senator Ekweremadu disclosed that it was because of the peace in the state that Senator Nwobodo, for the first in the history of the state, joined other PDP leaders to witness the closing ceremony of the party’s campaign.

According to him, “it has never happened before and I thank you (Ugwuanyi) for the peace and tranquility in Enugu State. There is no bickering or quarrels among the political leaders in the state”.

Senator Nwobodo, who added that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s contributions, which ensured that the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu won a trophy after 32 years, was also one of his greatest achievements, saying that “Gov. Ugwuanyi is doing well because his name is Ifeanyichukwu”.

Describing Ugwuanyi as a son, Senator Nwobodo thanked him for bringing everybody together”.

Senator Onuaguluchi, equally eulogised the governor for the “uncommon peace” he brought to the state, noting that “all of us have come to learn from Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi)”.

Senator Okoro, who pointed out that “we have not seen his type before”, maintained that “this is the first time I’m seeing Jim Nwobodo at the closing ceremony of a campaign since I joined politics”.

Amb. Eze also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s uncommon leadership style and joined others in urging the people to come out en masse to vote massively for the governor and other candidates of the PDP on March 9.

Addressing the gathering, Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated the party’s stalwarts for their kind words and tremendous support for his administration as well as his re-election bid.

He equally thanked the electorate for the support they gave to the PDP during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, and urged them to vote massively for him and House of Assembly candidates of the party on Saturday.