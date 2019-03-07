Buhari Arrives Daura for Saturday’s Election

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived his home town of Daura on Thursday ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 9.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari landed at the Daura Helipad in a Presidential Chopper marked NAF-541 at 6:50 p.m. in company with his aides and close family members.

The President was received by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, his kinsmen, and hundreds of well-wishers.

NAN further reports that the President’s wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is to host a thanksgiving dinner for women and youth organisations in Daura. (NAN)