Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp to Turn Youths’ Football Dream to Reality

Parents, whose children are passionate about football and are ready to become the next superstars, now have the chance to register them for the annual Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp, which will take place in Lagos from April 14 to 19, 2019.

The Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp was established in 2012 by Greensprings School, Lagos and Kanu Heart Foundation to enable children between the ages of five and 17 enhance their football skills. During the camp, children get first-class training by coaches from West Bromwich Abion Football Club, UK and Dutch Football Association, Netherlands, supported by coaches from the Lagos State Football Association. The participants also get a lifetime opportunity to receive direct mentoring and coaching from Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo.

At the end of the five-day football camp, awards are issued to the participants based on their performance at the camp. The grand prize for the camp is an educational scholarship into Greensprings School, which goes to the most promising player.

This year’s edition of the Greensprings/Kanu football camp promises to be more exciting and impactful with top financial institution Union Bank on board as a sponsor. Among other benefits, the bank’s support will enable five football loving children from underserved communities to experience world-class football training and compete for the ultimate prize of an educational scholarship to study at Greensprings School.

According to the organisers, since the inception of the football camp, nine students from underserved communities have been awarded educational scholarships into Greenspring School. “Some of these students have progressed into the Under-15 National Team of Nigeria, while some others have had the opportunity to play in European football clubs. In return, Greensprings School hopes that when these students become superstars, they will give back to the society through youth empowerment initiatives.”

Drills to look forward to at the camp include cone exercises, circle of cone, cut-backs, shooting from a square pass, one-touch shooting, three goal drill, lay-offs, turns, chest control, headers on goal, basic short passes, shuffling passes, stamina drills, tackling, sliding tackle, goalkeeping and other exciting drills.

Other activities include five aside football matches, mentoring sessions, mental stimulation, swimming, playing basketball and basic networking.

In furtherance to its commitment to the development of young African children, Greensprings School introduced the ‘Sponsor-a-Star’ project to encourage corporate organisations to sponsor children with potential to excel in the game of football.

“Kindly note that by sponsoring a child, you are also contributing towards the school’s corporate social responsibility initiative of supporting a life-saving heart surgery via the Kanu Heart Foundation.”

To register, parents are advised to visit the website or pick up a registration form from any Greensprings School campus. Registration closes on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Football camp fees: N95,000 for residential, N85,000 and N75,000 for day students with bus service and without bus service respectively. Camp fees include all activities, meals and beverages, international coaching and a complimentary football kit (boots, jerseys, polo shirt, ball and socks).