Bauchi not Planning to Sack Workers if Re-elected, Says HCS

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State government has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it is planning to retrench workers if Governor Mohammed Abubakar is re-elected for a second term.

The Acting Head of Civil Service (HCS), Alhaji Adamu Umaru Gokaru, made the rebuttal on Wednesday while speaking to newmen in his office in Bauchi.

He said that the rumour was the handwork of mischief makers and some desperate politicans who are bent on blackmailing the present administration.

“The Bauchi State government has no intention of retrenching civil servants in the state.The allegation is baseless and unfounded which is pepertrated by desperate politicans who are trying to discredit the government, especially now that the governorship election is drawing nearer.

“The administration of Governor Mohammed Abubakar is a civil servant friendly government which priority is aimed at improving the welfare of civil servants and has no such negative plans,” Go-kart said.

The acting head of civil service recalled that when the present administration came on board in 2015, despite the dwindling economic situation in the state, it initiated a series of developmental programmes aimed at improving the standard of living of civil servants.

He called on the people of the state to disregard such rumour, saying that they should always verify the authenticity of information they received before disseminating it to the public for consumption.