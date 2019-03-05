Owerri Zone Guber Candidates Join Imo Elders to Adopt Ihedioha

By Amby Uneze in Owerri

In support of the Imo State Advisory Council of Elders that endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, other governorship candidates of various political parties of Owerri zone extraction Tuesday adopted Ihedioha as sole governorship candidate for the March 9 elections in the state.

Disclosing this to Journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital, the spokesperson of the group, and governorship candidate of the Reform and Advancement Party (RAP), Mr. Kingdom Okere, noted that they considered the decision of the Imo Elders as the best thing that could usher in fairness and equal justice to the state.

According to Okere, Charter of Equity is also vehicle driving socio-political justice which conforms to a moral principle, such as: that all people are equal; one or more equitable resolutions sought on behalf of individual and communities who are disenfranchised, under-represented or otherwise excluded from meaningful participation in legal, economic, cultural and social structures with the ultimate goal of removing barrier to participation and effecting social changes.

He added that it was based on the principle of equity that guided the Imo State Advisory Council of Elders led by Professor Francis Dike (SAN) – Orlu zone, Engr. Charles Ugwu (former Minister of Industries) – Okigwe zone, and Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (rtd) – first Military Administrator of Delta State – Owerri zone to reach the decision to guarantee meaningful participation and remove domination and barriers to socio-economic and political advancement of any of the zones, irrespective of size, population, wealth and social ranking.

“Imo Charter of Equity is a moving vehicle for socio-political justice. The vehicle must at all time be sound and in good condition to reach its destination. The destination is justice and equity. In 2011 and 2015 elections, the vehicle that was driving the charter of equity had an accident. And it is noteworthy to commend the elders to have restructured the charter and bring it back to its wheels once again.

“Having considered Chief Emeka Ihedioha worthy enough as the consensus governorship candidate of Owerri zone for the Saturday, March 9 governorship election, we the other governorship candidates from Owerri zone have no other option than to support his candidature so that Owerri zone can produce the next governor of the state come May 2019”, he stated.