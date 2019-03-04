Election: Coalition of Governorship Candidates Denies Joining Forces With Wike

The Coalition of Governorship Candidates and Party Chairmen in Rivers State (CGCPC) have frowned at some reports indicating that the group had pitched their tent with the PDP Governorship Candidate, Nyesom Wike.

The CGPC has dismissed such endorsement as watery and false.

The group made their position clear in a statement signed by its Chairman and Governorship Candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Pastor Warigbani Ezekiel Zebulun, and the CGPC Secretary and Governorship Candidate, Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) in Port Harcourt, Monday.

The statement also cautioned Governor Wike to desist from making disparaging comments about the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and stop other attempts to compromise the electoral umpire.

It read, “We have studied the political terrain and recent events in Rivers State and have frowned at them. In reaction to these, we the Coalition Of Governorship Candidates And Party Chairmen in Rivers State have taken the following decisions:

“That we wholeheartedly disassociate ourselves from the concocted , misguided and shameful endorsement of Barr. Nyesom Wike as sole Governorship candidate by a purported coalition of 58 political parties. Such endorsement is watery and belated.

“We call on Gov. Nyesom Wike and the PDP to be very careful in the systematic blackmail they are launching on the Electoral Umpire – INEC . it is very worrisome that the PDP will be casting aspersions on the integrity of INEC. It is on Record that the PDP has made several attempts to compromise INEC . These acts can best be described as the “The voice of Jacob – the hands of Esau”.

“We are using this opportunity to call on INEC to maintain its neutrality in the forth coming Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Rivers State,” they said.

The statement also accused Wike of using Rivers State’s resources as financial inducements to interfere in the country’s judicial process, and threatened to reveal details and records of such ‘unholy’ transactions. They also queried Wike’s relationship with those on the Army’s wanted list and advised him to desist from attacking the Nigerian Army and the GOC 6 Division.

“We commend the Nigerian Army and the GOC 6 Division , Major General Jamil Sarham for coming to the rescue of defenceless Rivers citizens especially those in Abonnema who were held hostage by Hoodlums and thugs loyal to PDP. The question Wike and the PDP should answer is – What is their relationship with the characters that are on the wanted list of the Nigerian Army” the statement read.