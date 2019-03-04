AtikuObi Vanguard Urges Atiku To Challenge Buhari’s Victory In Court

Jonathan Eze

The AtikuObi Vanguard Nigeria 2019 has called on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to challenge INEC’s declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 Presidential election.

President of the group, Hon. Oby Nwaogu stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to her, the group supports the move by Alhaji Abubakar to retrieve his stolen mandate freely given to him by Nigerians.

“We are aware Nigerians voted massviely for our principal until INEC surreptitiously connived with the APC and security agencies to subvert the wishes of the generality of Nigerians as freely expressed in the ballot penultimate Saturday.

“As a group we condemn in strongest terms those asking our principal not to approach the courts for redress. Just like our principal, we believe strongly in the tenets of rule of law and as such we pledge our unalloyed support to him till he achieved his victory,” she added.