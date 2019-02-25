IG Advocates Technology as Key Driver to Improve Community Policing

Ugo Aliogo

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu, has stated that there is need for increased adoption of technology as a key driver to improving community policing in the country.

Adamu disclosed this in Lagos at the graduation ceremony of officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who bagged profession executive diploma in crime prevention and community safety organised by Halogen Academy in partnership with Elizade University.

He stated that due to the increased use of technology in perpetuating crimes, the NPF has bought into the idea of training officers of the force in professional executive diploma in crime prevention and community safety.

Adamu, who was represented at the event by Assistant Inspector General, Training, Femi Folawiyo, noted that they are very much interested in the diploma, as a result they are in support of the programme and they are committed in partnering with Academy Halogen to multiply the trainees.

He said some of the officers would be posted to some communities.

“The influence on those communities will be positive. Next time, we will multiply it so that we can have bigger number to be able to train others and also, we will have plenty officers that can be deployed. Cyber is activated and dependent on technology. If you don’t interface with technology, you are not in the cyber business,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Group Managing Director, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, noted that in the area of crime control, there is need to accelerate learning and build capacity in order to address the security challenges.

He expressed hope that universities would bring combine theory and practice to help impact the work of officers of the law enforcing agencies in the country.

According to him, “the first purpose first is to address capacity and knowledge gap in a changing world. Like I did say why do you bring practice and theory together, if you demonstrate that you want to see the impact the way they develop. We will track the performance of our people. The first set graduated last year, this is second batch and we appreciate the wisdom of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to allow their men to partake in this programme.

Everyone that go through this programme and exchange from the police, we are going to track their performance on what they have learnt especially within the dynamics of technology and cyber. Also, how it affects investigations today and what they can learn to keep practice this would be done.”