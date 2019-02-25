Buhari Leads in Five Lagos LGAs

By Segun James



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari was leading in the five Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos State whose results were announced last night.

President Buhari won in all the five local government council areas collated. The LGAs include Epe, Apapa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Ibeju-Lekki.

However, the figures showed voter apathy as voters’ turnout was low.

There is however confusion as the figures being reeled out by the collation officers did not tally.

This development forced the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), to ask the collation officers to go and reconcile their figures.