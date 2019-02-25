Buhari in Early Lead as Katsina APC Wins House Seat 

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was yesterday leading in his home State, Katsina.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from four Local Government Areas showed that Buhari polled 119,577 against Abubakar Atiku of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 30,601.

The four LGAs are Daura, Matazu, Kurfi and Ingawa.

The Returning Officer for the presidential election in the state, Professor Fatima Mukhtar, announced the results of the four LGAs last night.

She said: “In Ingawa, Buhari polled 29,230, while Atiku of PDP scored 7,625. In Kurfi, Buhari got 25,074; Atiku while Atiku polled 9,175.

“At Matazu Buhari got 27,625, Atiku of PDP polled 9,151 and in Daura, Buhari got 37,648 against Atiku of PDP who scored 4,650 votes”.

As of the time of filing this report, the results of the remaining 30 LGAs were being awaited at the collation centre within the state INEC office in Katsina.

In a related development, the APC candidate, Salisu Isansi, has been declared winner of the Katsina Federal Constituency.

Isansi, according to the Returning Officer for the House of Representatives election in the state, Dr. Godwin Ojochogu, polled 58,314 votes during the exercise to defeat his closest contender, Aminu Chindo, of PDP who polled 21,454 votes.

Ojochogu however, gave the total vote cast as 87,622, while 3,039 votes were rejected.

Isansi, who is going to the Green Chamber for the first time, defeated the incumbent member, Sani Danlami at the party’s primaries held last

year.