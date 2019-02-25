Atiku Leads in Six Plateau LGs

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, in six of the eight local government results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof Richard Amande Kimbir, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, made the announcement in Jos.

1******Mikang LGA

APC – 10,869

PDP – 11,262

2********Jos East LGA

APC 11,847

PDP 8,853

3********Kanke LGA

APC 17,946

PDP – 22,875

4*******Langtang South LGA

APC – 11,224

PDP – 18,470

5********Qua’an Pan LGA

APC – 20,872

PDP – 17,479

6*******Pankshin LGA,

APC – 21,607

PDP – 30,509

7********Bokkos LGA

APC 18,328

PDP 32,236

8*******Jos South LGA

APC 25,574

PDP 106,526

Waiting for 9 more LGA…..