Atiku Leads in Six Plateau LGs

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, in six of the eight local government results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof Richard Amande Kimbir, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, made the announcement in Jos.

1******Mikang LGA

APC – 10,869
PDP – 11,262

2********Jos East LGA

APC 11,847
PDP 8,853

3********Kanke LGA

APC 17,946
PDP – 22,875

4*******Langtang South LGA

APC – 11,224
PDP – 18,470

5********Qua’an Pan LGA

APC – 20,872
PDP – 17,479

6*******Pankshin LGA,

APC – 21,607
PDP – 30,509

7********Bokkos LGA

APC  18,328
PDP 32,236

8*******Jos South LGA

APC  25,574
PDP 106,526

Waiting for 9 more LGA…..

