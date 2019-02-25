Atiku Leads in Six Plateau LGs

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, in six of the eight local government results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State.
The INEC Returning Officer, Prof Richard Amande Kimbir, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, made the announcement in Jos.
1******Mikang LGA
APC – 10,869
PDP – 11,262
2********Jos East LGA
APC 11,847
PDP 8,853
3********Kanke LGA
APC 17,946
PDP – 22,875
4*******Langtang South LGA
APC – 11,224
PDP – 18,470
5********Qua’an Pan LGA
APC – 20,872
PDP – 17,479
6*******Pankshin LGA,
APC – 21,607
PDP – 30,509
7********Bokkos LGA
APC 18,328
PDP 32,236
8*******Jos South LGA
APC 25,574
PDP 106,526
Waiting for 9 more LGA…..