Akinsete, Emmanuel Rule at LSTA Quarterly Trial

The duo of Bose Akinsete and Augustine Emmanuel emerged victorious at the first quarterly Lagos State Table Tennis Association trial in both the female and male categories respectively.

The trials, which took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Sport Centre, Rowe Park, was aimed at getting the best for the athletes and ensuring that the players are kept busy.

Akinsete, Gbenga Ajulo, Emmanuel Augustine, Oyeniyi Kehinde and a whole lots of others are amongst the notable names present for the trials.

Conspicuously missing is the 2018 Asoju Oba Champion, Davide Faleye, two-time Asoju Oba Champion, Adeyinka Hammed, Bose Odunsanya and Nimota Aregbesola, who defeated Funke Oshonaike at the 19th National Sport Festival.

According to the Chairman of the Association, Femi Shokoya, the trial is the first of the series of trials that will take place this year.

“ The trial is to fine tune the players and put them in the right frame of mind for upcoming competitions so also to avoid rustiness in the players .“

The trials, which is also used to rank the players for the first quarter saw Bose Akinsete, Oyeniyi Kehinde and Ajasa Imoleayo ranked first, second and third respectively, while Taiye Coker ranked fourth with Valentina Ewelike in the fifth position.

In the Men’s Catergory, it was a battle between Augustine Emmanuel and Gbenga Ajulo, with the former ranked first and the latter coming second.

The third ranked Player in the Men’s Catergory is Joseph Osendokwo while Agbaje Shamusi ranked fourth

The second edition of the 2019 quarterly trial will take place in April.