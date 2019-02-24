Buhari Leads in 3 Area Councils in Abuja

Liman said the results were from Abaji, Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Councils of the FCT.

“APC won in Abaji with 12,847 while PDP got 9,369; in Gwagwalada, PDP won with 25,175 votes while APC got 24,363 votes.

“In Kwali, PDP won with 16,455 votes while APC got 15,505 votes .’’

Liman said that overall, APC’s candidate, President Buhari won the three area councils with 52,719 while PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, came second with 50,999 votes.

He said that the Peoples Coalition Party(PCP) came third with 458 votes while the Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria (GDPN) came fourth with 169 votes.

He said that the number of registered voters collated in the three Area Councils was 307, 233 while the number of accredited voters collated was 117,214.

He said that the number of valid votes was 106,030 and the number of rejected votes 6,727.

Liman said that the total number of votes cast was 112,757.

NAN reports that the FCT collation and announcement of the presidential election was still ongoing as at the time of filling this report.(NAN)