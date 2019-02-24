Atiku Leads in Seven LGs in Oyo 

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is leading President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the results so far presented by local government returning officers at the State Coalition Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Present at the event presided over by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulkarim Sulaiman Age, Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, included the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mutiu Agboke; the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu; and the state Director, Department of State Services (DSS), among others.

In the results declared, Atiku won Afijio Local Government with 8,325 votes, while Buhari scored 6,874 votes. In Saki East Local Government, Atiku scored 5,883 votes, while Buhari polled 5,730.

In Kajola Local Government, Atiku had 12,282 votes and Buhari scored 11,665.