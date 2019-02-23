Traditional ruler applauds Obaseki on Ewu, Ibore gully erosion remediation work

…says govt’s intervention saved lives

The Onojie of Ewu, His Royal Highness, Rasaq Ojiefo III, has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for embarking on remediation work to mitigate gully erosion in Ewu and Ibore communities.

Ojiefo III said this when governor Obaseki visited the site of the remediation work at Ewu.

According to him, “We thank you our governor, the contractors and everyone working towards the success of the project. We have lost over ten persons to this gully before this work commenced.”

The Ewu and Ibore gully erosion remediation works are being executed by the state government and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

While inspecting progress of work at the site in Ewu, Governor Obaseki identified human activities as the main cause of gully erosion, and urged residents of communities threatened by erosion and other forms of natural disasters to take proactive steps in raising the alarm for urgent government intervention.

He said, “If the communities had alerted government on time, the threat to their environment could have been prevented and unnecessary loss of lives and huge financial costs avoided.”

The governor added that the remediation work marked the end of the trauma, uncertainty, loss of lives and property in the two communities and a new beginning for proper environmental and waste management.

Adding to the commendation, spokesperson for Ibore Community, Mr. Theophilus Okoh, praised governor Obaseki for fulfilling his electioneering promises in 2016.

Earlier, Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omoua Oni-Okpaku, said the remediation work on the erosion sites at Ewu and Ibore was among other ongoing projects across the state.

Oni-Okpaku urged residents in the affected communities to cooperate with contractors handling the project to ensure completion of the project’s second phase.