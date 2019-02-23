PDP: Why Katsina People Will Reject APC -PDP

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that eligible voters in the state will reject the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9th governorship election in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Salisu Yusuf Magijiri, who made the disclosure on Friday, accused the ruling party of doing “nothing” in the state that would enable electorates to elect its governorship candidate during the poll.

He noted that APC had impoverished the people of the state, adding that residents of the state have not had any good experience of governance with the current government.

He added: “How can our people vote for the party that have oppressed them and repressed them with poor governance? I have been campaigning around the state for the past three months visiting communities without basic amenities yet we have people running this state for the past three and half years.”

According to him, “we are receiving complaints from various local governments that our people are being harassed and intimated by security agencies right from the beginning of this election process.

“If you invite somebody without good reason, you are intimidating him and this is constitutional right for the people to come out and cast their votes. It is the duty of the security agencies to give protection to every citizen to come and exercise his franchise.

“We don’t want any form of intimidation. This is general elections and the elections will hold only after another four years. It is the right of the people to select their leaders. We have reports from Kankia, Sandamu, Daura and some areas which this intimidation is going on.”

Magijiri, who is also the party’s Deputy governorship candidate, rejected the “illegal” use of security agencies as political tools by the APC to harass, intimidate and drag down opposition members ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The state PDP boss, called on Katsina residents to hold the APC government in the state responsible, if harm befalls any PDP members during the polls.