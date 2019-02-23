Osinbajo, Wife to Vote in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, will exercise their franchise in the 2019 presidential election at the Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos on Saturday.

Osinbajo, who is from Ikenne, Ogun State, lived and worked in Lagos before he became vice president in 2015.

He was Attorney-general and Commissioner of justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.

Osinbajo also worked as a professor of law at the University of Lagos for many years.

The vice president arrived in Lagos for the exercise following close of campaigns on midnight Thursday. (NAN)