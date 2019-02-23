Jaguar Land Rover, Coscharis Offer Special Maintenance Rebate

By Bennett Oghifo

Jaguar Land Rover in partnership with their representative in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc hascommenced a complimentary genuine parts voucher to the value of N70,000 and 15% rebate on labour to all customers whose vehicles are four years or older, and have not visited the dealership in the past 15 months.

According to the Executive Director, Aftersales, Coscharis Motors, Cosmas Maduka Jnr., “this offer is to further delight our customers and an expression of our commitment to ensuring that our customers generally enjoy fantastic opportunity for our Jaguar LandRover brands through ease ownership”.

This special offer runs till March 31, 2019 or the first ninety (90) customers to visit any of our dealership outlets, whichever comes first. The objective is to provide our valued customers with additional aftersales incentives to keep the premiumness of their vehicles intact after purchase over the years.

According to the Jaguar Land Rover Marketing Manager for Coscharis, Cletus Aregbeshola, the objective is to fashion a support service for all owners who cannot benefit from the 5 Years’ Service offer given the relative age of their Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Coscharis Motors is a Nigerian automotive industry leader with sales and service dealership networks across the six geopolitical zones in the country and has the exclusive franchise for Jaguar Land Rover brands in Nigeria for over 17 years. Coscharis Motors ensures that only certified technicians maintain your Jaguar LandRover and only genuine parts fitted to your car.