INEC Awaits Reports from RECs on Election Disruption, Violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it is awaiting official report from Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in areas where election could not hold due to violence and other incidence.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said this in Abuja on Saturday while briefing newsmen on the progresses made during the Presidential/ National Assembly election across the country.

Okoye said the commission had received reports of violence and ballot box snatching in some areas leading to the disruption of the process.

“We have asked RECs and officials of the commission on ground to submit first hand reports in relation to these incidents.

“The commission is still to receive reports relating to incidents in some states of the federation, but we have received reports on incidents in Akuku Toru and Bonny Island Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers state.

“So long, as the commission could not deploy in these areas, the implication is that poll did not open in these areas and the commission would hold consultations with relevant authorities and with the RECs in relation to the areas.

“We will announce when poll will take place in the areas especially as regard House of Representatives and Senatorial election,’’ he said.

Okoye said the commission would reschedule election in some parts of Rivers, Anambra and Lagos states where there are cases of violence and ballot box snatching.

He said there are issues with the National Assembly elections in Rivers, and acknowledged the challenges of smart card readers in the state, which he said was resolved.(NAN)