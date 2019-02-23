Indomie Excites Fans in New Campaign

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has launched a cooking competition, tagged, ‘#MyIndomieMyRecipe’, with the motive to deepen conversation surrounding cooking among young couples.

According to the company, the competition was thought of in order to contribute to the growing narratives on the role of couples in the kitchen and who should cook when both married mates return from work tired.

Head of Marketing, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Manpreet Singh, stated that the ongoing competition would see several participants rewarded with Indomie products, while the grand winner would enjoy a dinner date with hip hop recording artist, Ice Prince and actress Sharon Ooja including a N100,000 cash prize.

He hinted further that the competition would produce weekly and daily winners.

To participate, the Marketing Manager said: “Participants are expected to prepare their favourite meal from #MyIndomieMyRecipe playlist on the Indomielivetv channel on YouTube, after which they will take a picture of the meal with their Indomie pack by the side and post the picture on social media with the hashtag #MyIndomieMyRecipe #MyIndomieMyStyle.

“Finally, each participant is expected to get as many likes on the post.

Selected entries will be reposted on the Indomie page, with winners getting away with Indomie prizes.”

He reiterated that the competition was aimed at simplifying cooking process for people who find it difficult to cook meal after a hard day’s job.

“In busy cities in Nigeria, it is becoming harder to cook conventional meals due to busy schedule and other uncontrollable factors. This competition is our own way of providing solution to such challenge by offering consumers eight amazing convenient and easy cooking recipes on @Indomielifetv youtube page. “