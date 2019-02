By Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta



Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s aide, Adeniyi Adesanya, has died while the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, was reportedly injured in a fatal motor accident on Friday evening.

The accident occurred at Siun-Kobape along Sagamu-Abeokuta Road.Adeoluwa reportedly sustained a severe injury and has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi -Aba, Abeokuta.

The SSG has been transferred to the Intensive care unit of the FMC.