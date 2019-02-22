RCCG Unveils 77 Hours Marathon Messiah Praise

Ayodeji Ake

As one of the planned activities to celebrate the 77th birthday of the General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, a nonstop 77 Hours International Marathon Messiah Praise (MMP) season 5 has been unveiled.

The Director of Music RCCG, Pastor Kunle Ajayi while briefing journalists at the RCCG camp recently said 77 hours Marathon Messiah Praise themed “Jesus, the Light of the World” has been scheduled to dedicate 77 hours to God out of 8760 hours in a year.

His words: “Another glorious year is here; a promising one to be spent in the worship of the Almighty God, the Lord of Hosts and Creator of Heaven and Earth.

“Per the usual practice, every year in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a substantial amount of hours is dedicated to praise Jesus, the Light of the World for His illumination upon our Daddy, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer, RCCG Worldwide.

“Out of the 8760 hours in this year, 77 hours has been set aside to praise our God and to usher people into a new dispensation of timeless worship”.

Ajayi noted that since 2012 the marathon praise vision was revealed to the church by God, to consistently amaze the world, breaking new grounds and setting new records every year.

“Seeing as the world is yet to recover from the awe-inspiring experience of 75 hours and 76 hours, 77 Hours Marathon Messiah’s Praise will continue the mandate of dominion as it will be holding in about 21 countries across the six habitable continents of the world” he said.

Mr. Leke Adeboye, who is the Special Personal Assistant to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during the press briefing said the program has been uniquely designed to worship God and also an avenue for gospel artistes to showcase their talents.

“This program is very unique and it will give opportunity to for young and upcoming gospel artistes to showcase talents. We are not in competition with anybody doing something similar.

“I am very happy to be part of it and we are using this medium to invite Nigerians to come and experience the wonders of God in this program” he said.

The Coordinator, Marathon Messiah Praise, Femi Oyetunde said the program is going to be an awesome one and God will through the program bless the whole world abundantly.

Participating countries include; Nigeria, United States of America, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa, Ireland, Ukraine, Brazil, Israel, Zambia, Ghana and New Zealand.