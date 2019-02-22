Police Arrest lawmaker, 70 Others over Attack on Kwankwaso’s Campaign Convoy

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Friday arrested a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumuni Jibrin Kofa, and 70 other political supporters and leaders.

The arrest of the lawmaker came 24 hours after the attack on the campaign convoy of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, that led to a bloody clash in Kofa village of Bebeji Local Government Area of the state which culminated in the death of no fewer than two people.

Kwankwaso was on a campaign around Kofa town on Thursday when his convoy was allegedly attacked by supporters of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Kofa, resulting in the loss of lives.

Both parties pointed accusing fingers at each other as to who started the violence, which the House of Representatives member Kofa, said resulted in the burning of his 60 campaign vehicles.

The spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told reporters that they arrested 70 persons across the two political parties including party leaders and also invited Kofa for interrogation.

Haruna noted that two persons were killed in the clash while several others were injured, adding that 20 cars were burnt and 18 other political campaign vehicles were shattered.

According to him, a community clinic was also razed but no house was either torched or put on fire.

“We invited Honourable Kofa for interrogation for the police to have more details as to what exactly happened,” the police spokesman said.