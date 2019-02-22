‘Loving Daniella’ Hits the Cinemas

Vanessa Obioha

A new family drama movie directed by Ike Nnaebue ‘Loving Daniella’, was officially released in cinemas last Friday. The movie centered on love tells the story of a young man, Efe (Blossom Chukwujekwu) who is in love with a lovely lady named Daniella (Theresa Edem-Isemin).

However, Daniella suffers from a rare mental illness that makes her act juvenile. Her distraught parents had taken all medical suggestions but all to no avail. Seeing how in love Efe is with their daughter, they found it difficult to break the news of her ailing health to the young man.

The story shows the length one would go to be with a loved one while advocating for mental health. A production of Uddy Udoh, Bassey Essien, and Akin Akolade ‘Loving Daniella’ also stars Jide Kosoko,Rachael Oniga, Joseph Benjamin and Alex Ekubo.