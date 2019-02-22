Delta CP Vows To Apprehend Killers Of Okowa’s Aide

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Yinka Adeleke has vowed to apprehend the killers of Lawrence Ijie, a Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was assassinated last Friday, few hours before the botched presidential and national assembly elections.

Ijie, popularly known as “Ngozi” was shot dead at Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government area of Delta State at about 11.30 pm while returning from an outing.’

The assassins shot late Ijie on the neck and chest, waited until he was dead and carted away an undisclosed amount of money said to be meant for mobilisation of his party members and supporters for last Saturday rescheduled elections.

The Delta Commissioner of Police in a statement signed by the Acting PPRO, Chuks Orisewezie, said his men has swung into action to bring the perpetrators of the murder of Ijie to books within the shortest time.

“The Delta State Police Command is saddened with the news of the death of one Lawrence Ijie aka Ngozi (M), aged: 38, residing at number 35 odumewere quarters Ekpan, special adviser to the governor on youth development by unknown gunmen.

“The CP, Yinka Adeleke condoles with his Excellency, the Governor and the immediate family of the deceased over the death of the Special Adviser (SA) and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. He has vowed that no stone will be left unturned to ensure justice is done”, it stated.

To show the seriousness of security agents in apprehending the assassins, the police boss and his management team were said to have visited the scene of the crime in Warri after which a meeting was held both with the Area Commander, the DPOs and other stakeholders regarding the incident.

Adeleke was also said to have paid visit to the General Hospital where the survivor of the attack, who rode with the deceased in the same vehicle, is receiving treatment.

“The motive behind the killing is yet to be known whether it is politically motivated, cult related or community power tussle”, the police spokesman added.