Buhari Arrives Katsina for Saturday’s Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived in Katsina en route to Daura, his hometown, to participate in the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president, his wife, Aisha, and some of his aides landed at Umar Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, about 3.25p.m.

The president was received at the airport by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, members of the National Assembly from Katsina State, heads of Federal Government agencies in the state and other government functionaries.

The president left the airport in a presidential helicopter for Daura at about 3.50p.m.

While in Daura, Buhari, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Saturday’s elections, is expected to join other eligible voters at Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Sarkin Yara ward, Daura, Katsina State, to cast his vote.

Buhari on Feb. 14 rounded off his nationwide campaign in Katsina and later proceeded to Daura for the Feb. 16 Presidential National Assembly elections before it was shifted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Feb. 23.

The Governorship, House of Assembly, Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections were also shifted from March 2 to March 9. (NAN)