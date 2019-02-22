Badminton: Nigeria’s Top Players Storm Uganda Open

Nigeria’s top badminton players, Anu Opeyori, Godwin Olofua and Dorcas Adesokan will take part in the Uganda International Championship, which begins today in Kampala.

After Thursday’s draw, the Nigerian players will be hoping to have a bite of the $10, 000 purse on offer at the championship that has been labelled international Series by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Opeyori and Olofua who are Nigeria’s top two players will vie for honours in the men’s singles and men’s doubles events, while Adesokan, Africa’s number one in the women’s category, will hope to continue her dominance with another win.

The trio will hope to garner more points as they continue their pursuit of an Olympic appearance in Tokyo, Japan next year.

Speaking earlier this year, Adesokan said that she has to play over 10 senior international competitions this year as she hopes to amass enough points that would take her into the top 70 in the world.

“My ambition is to play at the Olympics and that means I have to work hard and attend over 10 international competitions. I will also have to win most of these competitions. I am currently ranked 108 in the world and I have to be among the best 70 to play in Tokyo,” she added.

According to Adesokan, she goes into every tournament to win, noting she works hard to ensure that results always go her way. “As a professional, I work hard and go into tournaments with a strong desire to win.

The players will leave Uganda next Tuesday for Kenya to take part in the Kenya international which serves off on Thursday.