Kwankwaso’s Convoy Attacked in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that the convoy of a former governor and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was attacked in Kano.

The incident occurred at Kofa Village in Bebeji local government area of the state where All Progressives Congress members converged to offer prayers for peaceful conduct of the general election.

Unconfirmed sources claimed lives were lost while several others sustained injuries.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Wakil, confirmed the clash, stating that the police had promptly dispatched their men to bring the situation under control.

Mr. Wakili, however, said police were yet to ascertain the casualty figures.

Mr. Kwankwaso had planned his final rally alongside the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Abba Yusuf, to be held at Kiru and Bebeji on Thursday.

Eyewitness said the long motorcade of Kwankwaso was denied passage through Kofa village by people alleged to be members of the APC.

Sources revealed that at least 10 vehicles were burnt to ashes during the clash.