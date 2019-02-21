FG Declares Friday Public Holiday, Excludes Bankers, Others

The federal government has declared Friday, February 22, 2019, as a public holiday, in preparation for the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Bello Dambazau (rtd), made the declaration in Abuja Wednesday.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement issued last night by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, however, excluded bankers and those offering essential services across the country.

The statement said, “the federal government declares Friday, February 22, 2019, as work-free day. Those providing essential duties and bankers are excluded.

“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their polling units for the reschedule presidential and National Assembly elections.”

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general election,” the statement added.