Ericsson Enhances 5G Platform for Smooth Network Evolution

Ericsson is evolving its 5G platform with portfolio additions across core, radio access and transport areas, as well as service orchestration. These add-ons make the platform more dynamic and flexible, enabling service providers to smoothly evolve their networks and deploy 5G at scale, according to the networked company.

The wide portfolio of Ericsson’s 5G platform is now further strengthened with a broad range of product launches, adding to previous introductions such as the unique Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, to facilitate an efficient, flexible and smooth evolution to 5G networks. Building upon an early focus on Internet of Things (IoT), Ericsson’s 5G platform now also serves as the most complete platform for enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access use cases.

Announcing the new solution, the Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, Fredrik Jejdling, said: “Ericsson has the portfolio in place for service providers to switch on 5G today and we are currently rolling out commercial 5G networks in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. We are continuously developing our portfolio to make life easier for our customers, enabling them to manage increased data traffic growth, simplify operations, and secure 5G revenues.”

To ensure smooth evolution to 5G for service providers, Ericsson evolved the Cloud Core portfolio with seven new products supporting both 5G Standalone and Non-Standalone, as well as earlier generations to ensure seamless legacy services’ continuity.

“The Dual-mode 5G Cloud Coresolution is cloud native for automated capacity management, efficient and robust operations. It also delivers a high-performance user plane to cope with 5G use case needs and includes open APIs for innovation on 5G capabilities like network slicing and edge computing,” Jejdling said.

In the area of ubiquitous transport for 5G services, he said: “With early 5G deployments underway in dense urban areas, the next step is to improve 4G performance and build 5G coverage outside of cities.”

According to Ericsson Mobility Report, mobile data traffic is expected to increase by five times by 2024, with 25 per cent of mobile data traffic to go through 5G networks at that time. To meet this data traffic growth and address 5G use cases, Ericsson launched its 5G Platform in early 2017, complementing it with new solutions over time.

Senior Manager at Network Division, MTN Nigeria, Albert Makyur, said: “Our transport network relies heavily on microwave due to the ease of deployment that enables shorter time to market. This is done either to backhaul the radio access or to connect distant areas using long haul systems.”