Buhari Accuses Previous Administrations of Destroying Civil Service

Swears in eight permanent secretaries

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja accused successive administrations of destroying what he described as a system of checks and balances in the federal civil service.

He also accused the past administrations of abusing and undermining effective service delivery in the civil service, enriching those he described as privileged few, thus resulting in loss of confidence in the federal government.

Buhari made these allegations while swearing in eight new permanent secretaries in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

He insisted that the past administrations “abused, undermined and destroyed the systems of checks and balances within the civil service that were meant to protect and preserve the interest of our citizens.”

He argued that the alleged systemic abuse of power by the past governments significantly enriched a few privileged individuals, while at the same time making majority of the fellow citizens poorer.

He added, “as a result, many Nigerians lost confidence in government and its ability to deliver the required guidance and service to our people.”

However, he said in view of the current government’s commitment to the reform of the civil service, a federal civil service strategy had been approved by the government to enhance the efficiency of the civil service, adding that by the time the strategy is fully implemented, efficiency, productivity and “incorruptible and citizen-centered machinery of government,” would be guaranteed.

While appealing to operators of the civil service to cooperate with his government, with a view to implementing “all the programmes of government in a result -oriented manner that will leave an indelible legacy,” Buhari further charged civil service to shun partisan politics and promote civility and serviceability.

He congratulated the new permanent secretaries, observing that only few federal workers make it to the position of permanent secretary.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries were Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan (Osun State), Dr. Mohammed Dikwa (Borno), Dr. Ajani Magdalene N. Olor (Delta), and Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu (Nasarawa).

Also sworn in were Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi (Imo), Dr. Bakari Wadinga (Adamawa), Babatunde Lawal (Lagos) and Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi (Edo).