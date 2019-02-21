Atiku: Remove Incompetent APC Govt Like You Did in 2015

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the electorate to use their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs) to remove incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday like they removed former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

The former vice-president made the call in a live broadcast on his Facebook page Thursday, where he said that the February 23rd presidential election is another opportunity to repeat history.

He stated: “On March 28, 2015, we the people of Nigeria went to our polling units armed only PVCs and yet we were able to remove an incumbent president from office.

“That made me very proud to be a Nigerian and a democrat. This Saturday, we’ll have the opportunity to do so again.

“My message to you is simple: Please come out to vote as this election is about your future and the future of our great nation.

“The reasons we have elections is to allow us to have our voices heard on how we have been governed for the last four years and who will govern us for the next four years.

“On election day, we are all equal, as no single vote is more important than any other. But if you do not vote, you will be accepting that the next four years will be like the last. The power to get Nigeria working again is in your permanent voter card. I will be voting with mine on Saturday and I call on you to please join me irrespective of who you will be voting for.”

Atiku warned that if Nigerians failed to come out and vote, they would be accepting that the next four years would be like the last.