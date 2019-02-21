9mobile Rewards Customers in New Promo

Raheem Akingbolu

9mobile has announced the commencement of its newly launched reward scheme- Magic Hour promo- to reward customers for three months.

According to a statement by the company, beginning from this month, the network would be celebrating and rewarding its customers with amazing prizes such as free airtime, smart phones and cash prizes running into millions of Naira as a way of appreciating them for their unwavering loyalty and brand affinity over the past one decade.

The statement also stated that the reward scheme which would run for 90 days, would see some customers move up the social status ladder as millionaires would emerge in the promo draws holding across key cities in Nigeria.

Prizes up for grabs include the N20 million grand prize for one winner at the end of the promo, and N5 million cash to be won by one lucky customer in each of the three months, at the monthly draws. Also, one lucky customer each day will win N250,000 throughout the 90-days promo duration while 5 customers will win N50,000 cash each daily for 90 days. Other fantastic prizes are 5 smartphones per week to be won during the 90-days promo.

Vice President Marketing, Adebisi Idowu, was quoted as saying that all customers needed to do was to recharge a minimum of N100 to keep winning, stating that customers can also text WIN to 88808 to increase their chances of winning.

“The unique thing about the Magic Hour promo is the equal chance it gives everyone to participate because the promo is open to both new and existing customers,” he said.

According to him, Magic Hour is another innovative way of putting a smile on the faces of millions of 9mobile customers, and the telco’s way of saying thank you to them for their loyalty and for keeping faith with the brand.