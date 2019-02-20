Unity Bank Bags CBN’s Award

Unity Bank Plc recently received the ‘2018 Best Participating Bank in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Development Finance activities award’ in Jigawa State.

The recognition came at the Dutse Bankers Forum organised by the CBN, which brought together stakeholders in Jigawa State including the CBN, Representative of Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) North West Zone, NIRSAL, commercial banks in Jigawa State, the Controller of Prison Service, Jigawa State and Turaki of Dutse who represented the Emir of Dutse.

Receiving the award, the Unity Bank’s Regional Manager, Dutse, Mr. Mustapha Idris Baba, commended the CBN for the recognition accorded the Bank, which he said was a “testament to the bank’s growing franchise as a retail bank of choice as well as its deep rooted financial inclusion strategy in Jigawa State.’’

Coming barely two months after the bank won two highly awards, namely, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2018 sustainable banking award for ‘Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Agriculture’ and Presidential Award in recognition of the Bank’s participation under the Anchor Borrowers Programme, a statement said the feat confirmed the bank as a leader in agricultural financing.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said the award and others were strong indications of the success of Unity bank’s business model which underpins the resilience, endurance, robustness and viability of the brand to sustainably deliver exceptional financial services to individuals, groups, and organisations across segments.

According to her, “the bank is committed to financial inclusion by deploying technological edge to enhance electronic convenience for all its customers.”

The Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, represented by the state’s Accountant General, Alhaji Haruna Ahmed-Amin, while commending Unity Bank for its focus in driving financial inclusion in the state, urged all banks operating in the state to come up with tangible offers for their teeming customers by developing financial services products that will enable them penetrate the rural population and the farmers, thereby reducing dependence on public sector deposits.