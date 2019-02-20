Total Nigeria Supports Entrepreneurs

Raheem Akingbolu

Total Nigeria has announced winners in its Total Challenge for 2018/2019 and presented them their awards, at a ceremony held in Lagos recently.

This followed the submission of jury of local experts, who selected the winners. The winners were: Ogunbanjo Olumide of AgroData Network.

AgroData Network promotes organic farming via community-based beekeeping providing farmers with free beehives. The company deploys natural techniques to keep the bees within the ecosystem

Also, Obaoye Justus, Carido Automobiles Service Technology, was among the winners.

Carido is an on demand automobile service technology which aggregates automobile maintenance demands through mobile devices and thereafter facilitates their fulfilment through select offline services performed by competent and vetted mechanics.

In addition, Ijir Aondosoo, My Waste My Energy also won.

My Waste, My Energy converts rice husk waste to energy source and provides a sustainable form of domestic energy, reduces environmental degradation and deaths associated with respiratory diseases as Nigeria records 93000 deaths annually due to smoke from firewood.

These young entrepreneurs receive financial support of up to N6 million for the first prize to develop their project. They will also receive personalised support and coaching from Passion Incubator and a communications campaign to publicize their project. Meanwhile, the winner of the Top Female Entrepreneur award, which was a new addition to the 2018, 2019 Challenge to support women in business was Omotosho Oghenekevwe.